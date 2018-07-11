Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A son who punched his father and kicked his mother in the head has been jailed for six months.

Luke Kenny was also barred from contacting the couple for a year after going round to their Waterloo home and attacking them.

The 30-year-old was out on licence after serving a two year jail sentence for stabbing his girlfriend in the head when the incident happened on May 26.

Kenny attended at his parents’ home in Waterloo Road at 10.30pm, banged on the door and shouted that he wanted to be let inside.

He demanded the keys to the garage before assaulting his father, punching him repeatedly in the face as they both ended up on the floor.

As his mother came to his aid Kenny assaulted her too, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said: “As she tried to pull him (the victim) up Kenny has struck out towards her, pulling her hair and calling her a ‘w***e’.

“While his mother was on the floor he repeatedly kicked the left side of her head.”

In March last year Kenny, of Kirklea in Shelley, was jailed for 20 months for an offence of unlawful wounding after stabbing his girlfriend in the head with a knife at her Shelley home.

He was released on licence just before Christmas and because of the assaults on his parents he was recalled to prison.

Kenny pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating when he appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client suffered from mental health issues due to trauma he had gone through as a child.

He said that on the day of the incident both his client and his parents had been drinking.

He told magistrates: “He’s gone to the house because there was an issue with his brother causing a disturbance and he wanted to see that they were okay.

“While he there his dad went for him and he’s used self-defence but gone beyond reasonable force.

“Mum then jumped on son and he doesn’t remember much after that.

“He accepts his mum’s account and is quite ashamed of what’s happened.

“He didn’t want to put his mother and father through a trial, as that would cause no end of trouble.”

Magistrates jailed Kenny for 24 weeks.

They also made a restraining order banning him from contacting his parents or going to their home until July next year.