A man assaulted a nurse in a row over parking outside a Dewsbury nursing home, a court heard.

The alleged attack happened at Clarence House care home on September 28 last year, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the victim, a community nurse, had been requested to attend at the Cemetery Road nursing home by staff.

She parked her car on the road, which had no parking restrictions, but Salim Patel arrived and asked her to move the vehicle.

When she refused to do so he allegedly said: “You white b****es” and pushed her in the chest, leaving her with red marks.

The Huddersfield court heard that staff from the nursing home were present and the 42-year-old tried to grab a mobile phone from them as he believed that they were trying to record the incident.

Patel, of Manor Road in Dewsbury, denies a charge of racially-aggravated common assault.

He accepts that there was an argument over parking but denies assaulting the nurse or using any racist words.

His trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on September 3 and he was granted unconditional bail.