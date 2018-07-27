Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been questioned about the death of a West Yorkshire woman at a luxury holiday park in North Wales.

The body of Claire Wright, 38, was found at Herons Lake Retreat in Caerwys near Mold on Monday July 16.

North Wales Police said that a man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving was also questioned by officers over Ms Wright’s death.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigating the death of Claire Wright 38, from West Yorkshire, at a holiday resort in Flintshire, arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving on July 17 and have questioned him in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death.

“He has been released under investigation.”

The spokesman added: “Officers were called to Heron’s Lake Retreat at Caerwys, near Mold at 12.08pm on Monday July 16 after a report that the body of a woman had been found at the address.

“The results of a HM post mortem have proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

It is believed that Ms Wright had connections to the Halifax and Bradford areas.