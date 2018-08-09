Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a shooting in Birkby on Monday evening have arrested one man, it’s been confirmed.

The arrest was made yesterday morning (Weds) and a 34-year-old was questioned in connection with the incident where gun shots were fired on Blacker Road late at night.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, raids carried out at addresses in Deighton and Milnsbridge last night were connected to the same incident, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers stormed a house on Deighton Road as part of an arrest warrant, although the operation failed to result in any further arrests.

Another property on Crow Lane, near to the viaduct, in Milnsbridge , was also raided.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Detectives investigating a firearms discharge on Blacker Road in Huddersfield made an arrest.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning (August 8) in connection with the incident on August 6.

“Armed officers also executed arrest warrants at addresses in Huddersfield last night on Crow Lane and Deighton Road.

“No arrests were made and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The 34-year-old was still in custody this morning.

Last night’s raids are unconnected to a separate incident where shots were fired in the direction of a young boy in Ruskin Grove, Sheepridge, earlier in the afternoon. The child was uninjured.

Anyone with any information about Monday night’s incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180389966, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.