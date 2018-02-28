Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man brandished a Samurai sword at a group of children in the street and ran at them with it, a court heard.

The incident outside a Wetherspoons pub in Cleckheaton left the youngsters who were aged 10 to 14 feeling terrified, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Sean Aykroyd denies offences of assault by beating, using threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that the group were gathered on Albion Street close to the Obediah Brooke pub.

She told magistrates that drunk Aykroyd told them to go away before picking up a pint glass and striking the foot of one of the girls.

He then left before allegedly returning with a brown box which he put down outside the pub and removed the sword from it, Mrs Seddon said.

Magistrates heard that the 31-year-old then allegedly ran towards the youths and shouted that he was going to get them.

They sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on arch 27.

Aykroyd, of Well Street in Liversedge, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.