An arrested man refused to comply with a police station drug test – because he knew he would fail it.

Basharat Wali, 39, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a saliva sample to police on July 17.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates on Monday that on that date he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The matter was not proceeded with further but was a trigger offence for a Class A drug test.

However when Wali got to Dewsbury Police Station he refused to provide a sample for this test to be carried out.

Wali also pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision.

He was handed a suspended jail term at Leeds Crown Court for dangerous driving in August 2016.

When he failed to comply with his community order he was jailed for eight months in February last year and has been subject to post-sentence supervision since his release from custody.

He breached this when he failed to go to appointments on May 29 and July 9.

Wali appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody as he faces sentencing by a crown court judge on Wednesday for breaching the requirements of the sex offenders’ register by failing to tell police that he had changed his address.

He was ordered to sign this indefinitely after being jailed for eight years for a serious sexual assault.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He was initially arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle which never went anywhere.

“Mr Wali has in the past utilised drugs and is known to police. He said to them: ‘You don’t need to test me, you know what the result will be’.”

Magistrates sentenced Wali, of Cliffe Street in Dewsbury, to seven days in custody.