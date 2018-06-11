Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a neighbour who was gunned down in Birkby on Friday.

Muhammad Baig, of Arnold Street, Birkby , lives across the road from the victim Vajid Karim.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said the victim was shot in the thigh with a double barrelled shotgun.

The incident occurred at 4.45am on Arnold Street as Mr Karim was returning from prayers at a local mosque.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the defendant was on bail awaiting trial at Leeds Crown Court for another offence involving Mr Karim. He has been charged with a Section 20 wounding.

The defendant was said by his solicitor Paul Blanchard to have a good job as a support worker for Firstpoint Healthcare. He denied that his client was the man who shot Mr Karim.

He applied for bail but this was rejected by the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Baig, who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, was remanded in custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 9 at 9.30am. No pleas were entered during the hearing.