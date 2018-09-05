The video will start in 8 Cancel

The man rescued from a Huddersfield canal by police yesterday has died in hospital.

The man, in his fifties, was found by officers in the water at the back of the University of Huddersfield at around 9.30am.

Ambulance crews and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

An eyewitness told the Examiner that the man had collapsed on the tow path near the university buildings.

More than 200 yards of the towpath was taped off, from from the bridge at the top of Commercial Street to Queen Street South, while investigations took place.

Today (Tuesday) a West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the man had passed away.

He said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.