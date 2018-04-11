The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man ripped his partner’s skirt away from her then grabbed her jaw and squeezed it as she tried to leave him, a court heard.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that at one point the terrified victim sunk to the floor in a bid to protect herself.

Romian Tipan admitted to assault but his version of events is so different that the Huddersfield court will have to hold a mini-trial before he can be sentenced.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that the incident happened at the couple’s home in Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, on March 6.

She told the court that 42-year-old Tipan returned home, saw his partner checking Facebook on her computer and became angry.

Miss Chapman said that he picked up the monitor, threatened to hit her with it and then put it down.

During the row his partner went onto the floor to try and defend herself, the court was told.

Tipan allegedly stood above her screaming with his fists in the air and she went upstairs to pack her belongings to leave him.

Miss Chapman said that she picked up a skirt which Tipan ripped from her and then grabbed her by her hair, throwing her onto the floor.

Then he allegedly kicked her in the leg, punched her elbow and squeezed her jaw tightly causing her pain.

The court was told that Tipan refused her requests to call for an ambulance and she then fled to a neighbour’s house.

Tipan admits assault but claims that this consisted of a single slap.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that he will have to hold a Newton hearing, a form of mini-trial, to determine the true facts of the case.

This will be held on June 18 following which Tipan will be sentenced.