A man who scaled a house and spent most of the day sitting on the roof has been detained under the mental health act.

Police were called just before noon today to reports of a man on the roof of a house in Ripon Street, Halifax.

It is believed the man ran off after being confronted by a group of people.

The street was cordoned off by police, and fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

One male resident who didn’t want to be named said: “It’s been a difficult situation and the police have had to play cat-and-mouse with him.

“Obviously they are having to tread very carefully with residents asked not to do anything to aggravate the situation. I just hope he comes down safely.”

At 6pm police said the man had finally come down.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called today to reports of a man on a roof on Ripon Street in Halifax. Emergency services attended.

"Force Negotiators also attended and the male was brought down safely from the building.

"A police cordon was put in place, whilst the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

"A 30-year-old man was detained under the mental health act by police."