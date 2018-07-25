Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man harassed his estranged wife and mother-in-law by sending them upsetting messages.

Mark Parr had been banned from contacting his ex following the imposition of a non-molestation order in April this year,

But he sent her unwanted text messages and made numerous phone calls to her containing threats.

These were heard by the victim’s mother, also causing some distress and anxiety to her, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Parr then sent his mother-in-law 29 WhatsApp messages and the content of these caused her further upset.

His new partner then called round at his ex’s Emley home and communicated with her, also in breach of the court order.

Parr said that this was to return some documentation his wife had requested previously.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment without violence and a charge of breaching a non-molestation order dated between March 19 and 22.

The court heard that he was struggling following the breakdown of the relationship and felt that his ex left him without any adequate explanation.

Parr accepted that the relationship was over and had not ignored the terms of his court order since.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “I note the history and the breach of the order was over a relatively short duration.

Parr, of Cotton Street in Wakefield, was sentenced to a community order with up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 court charge.