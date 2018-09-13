The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his thirties has been seriously hurt after a fight broke out in the town centre in the early hours of Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Lord Street in Huddersfield at 5.35am following reports of an altercation. West Yorkshire Police subsequently cordoned off the street as they investigated.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene remained closed off on Thursday morning as forensics officers did a thorough search of the area. An item of dark clothing, possibly a hat, was also seen lying on the pavement.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a serious assault in Huddersfield this morning.

"Officers were called by the ambulance service at 5:35 this morning (13 September) to reports of a male with serious injuries.

"It is believed there was an altercation between two males on Lord Street.

"The male victim in his 30s was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180456323 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.