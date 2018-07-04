Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have urged people to use “commonsense” and avoid starting fires during the current heatwave.

Huddersfield and Dewsbury crews were repeatedly called out to tackle fires in open land on Tuesday.

In one case, firefighters fought a blaze started by someone setting fire to a mattress in his garden.

Adrian Bamforth, crew manager at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “It has been back-to-back jobs with both pumps in and out of the station.”

At 5pm, Huddersfield firefighters were called to a house at New Laithe Road, Lowerhouses, where a resident had been burning a mattress – and accidentally set fire to two fences between his property and his neighbour’s.

“I think he was scared that his house was going to burn down,” said Mr Bamforth. “I had a stern word with him – and his neighbour wasn’t best pleased.”

Crews have also been back to Kilner Bank, the scene of grass fires at the weekend, to tackle a further outbreak.

Said Mr Bamforth: “The ground there is still smoking. The grass is hot and dry.”

He urged people to use common sense and refrain from lighting fires. “The grass is so dry that the smallest thing will set it going,” he said.

Mark Hemingway, watch manager at Dewsbury Fire Station, said his teams had been out nine times on Tuesday to tackle grass fires across the Dewsbury area. The station’s second pump had also been out all day assisting efforts to tackle wildfires in the Stalybridge area.

He said the fires were ruining the landscape and posing a threat to wildlife – and urged people not to drop litter such as glass bottles which could magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.