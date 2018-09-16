The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Newsome man went into Lidl for some power tools – and ended up stealing four jars of coffee.

Darren Marsden was stopped by security following the theft at the Moldgreen store on August 28.

He took the jars of Nescafe coffee, valued at £26, from the shelf and put them into a carrier bag already inside another shopping bag.

The 40-year-old then headed towards the exit but was detained by staff outside the Wakefield Road store.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “He said he'd gone in to browse some power tools but then decided to steal the items for personal use.”

Marsden, of Croftlands in Newsome, tested positive for the misuse of Class A drugs upon his arrest.

His solicitor Zara Begum said that he had no intention to steal when he first entered the store.

She said: “It was an impulsive decision. He had his bank card with him at the time and had sufficient funds to pay for the coffee.

“He offered to pay for the coffee but unfortunately, due to security protocol at Lidl, police were called.”

Miss Begum added that Marsden, who has a record for shoplifting, had prior to the offence stayed out of trouble for almost a year and she described it as a blip.

Magistrates fined him £40 and told him to pay £30 victim surcharge.