A man was shot by a masked man from a car in Birkby this morning.

One witness described how a blue Citroen drew up to the man on Arnold Street in Birkby and shot him once in the htigh.

A second bullet fired at the man missed.

The witness said: “A masked man in a blue Citroen drew up and shot him."

The witness added the victim had lost a lot of blood before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

