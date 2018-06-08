A man was shot by a masked man from a car in Birkby this morning.
One witness described how a blue Citroen drew up to the man on Arnold Street in Birkby and shot him once in the htigh.
A second bullet fired at the man missed.
The witness said: “A masked man in a blue Citroen drew up and shot him."
The witness added the victim had lost a lot of blood before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Armed police on the scene
Armed police have been on the scene this morning.
Photo from the scene
Our reporter on the scene, Robert Sutcliffe, sent this photo.
"He is a lovely, polite guy"
The friend of the victim continued: “He is a lovely, polite guy who is self-employed. He’s always got a smile on his face.
“I can’t think why someone should have done this.”
Witness describes shooting
A friend of the victim who lives just doors away said: “A masked man in a blue Citroen drew up and shot him.
“There was someone giving him First aid, applying pressure to the wound. I ensured the leg was raised and the bleeding was slowed down.
“It took about 45 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. He had lost a lot of blood.”