An angry man slapped his hysterical partner who spent all his cash gambling to calm her down.

She frittered away most of bed factory worker Romian Tipan’s earnings using online gaming sites and slot machines, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 42-year-old was left struggling to pay their bills and her lashed out in a row at their Ravensthorpe home.

Tipan, aided throughout the hearing by a Slovakian intepreter, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Magistrates were told that the couple had been in a relationship for 14 months after meeting through Facebook.

Their relationship was good in the beginning but then Tipan’s partner started gambling, forcing him to ask friends for money so that he could pay his bills.

On March 6 the bed factory worker returned to their home in Myrtle Avenue after working a shift.

An argument developed and Tipan slapped her across the face, causing some bruising.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the victim has since disappeared, although it is believed that she has gone to live in Germany.

Tipan, who had no convictions prior to the incident, came over to the UK for work 10 years ago.

His solicitor Erica Topham said: “He is working exceptionally hard and is on the lowest amount of money that anybody his age could be paid.

“The girl he was living with had spent a considerable amount of time at home and she was looking after the monies.

“He found that she was gambling a lot online while she was at home and there was nothing left for food and the bills that needed to be paid.

“There had been an argument and she was shouting at him.

“She became hysterical and he slapped her to bring her out of that hysteria.”

Mrs Topham added that Tipan has had no contact with his ex whatsoever since she moved back to Germany.

Magistrates fined him £177 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.