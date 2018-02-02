Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An animal owner has appeared in court accused of harming some of his 16 pets.

Stephen Emsley allegedly repeatedly slapped a rabbit and forcibly plucked the hair from his pet guinea pig.

Emsley, of Riddings Road in Sheepridge , appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (Feb 2).

He faces five charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and two allegations of failing to ensure that the needs of an animal were met.

RSPCA prosecutor Andrew Davidson told magistrates that 16 animals including guinea pigs and rabbits, were seized from the 48-year-old’s house.

Emsley is accused of slapping a rabbit on multiple occasions, inflicting trauma by causing injury to the animal and forcibly plucking hair from a guinea pig.

He allegedly failed in his duty of care for the pets through his failure to ensure that they were protected from pain and suffering and providing them with a suitable and hygienic environment.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski said that he admits at least two of the charges but denies slapping any of the animals or inflicting trauma on them.

Emsley’s trial on the other matters is set to take a full day and will be held at the Huddersfield court on March 23.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.