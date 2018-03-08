Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knife attack in Huddersfield town centre left a man with serious injuries to his face.

The victim was slashed by a man with a large knife at the junction of Kirkgate and Cross Church Street.

Detectives said the incident happened on Sunday March 4 at around 4.20am.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by two males, one of whom produced a large knife and slashed his face.

He was later treated in hospital and had stitches to his face.

The suspects left the scene towards John William Street.

One of the suspects is described as an Asian male wearing a hoody and the other was described as a white male wearing a green hooded jacket.

Det Sgt Alex Bacon, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a violent attack on the street at the weekend when people were out enjoying the night time economy in the town centre.

“This is a busy street and I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been out and in the vicinity and either witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180104001 or information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.