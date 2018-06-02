Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man smashed a window at Huddersfield Police Station - because he wanted to go to jail to confront an inmate over an alleged crime against a member of his family.

Luke Greenwood used a pint glass to shatter the public enquiry office window because he felt that was the fastest way to get arrested, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court was told that the 25-year-old wanted to “administer his own punishment” to a man on remand for a serious offence.

Greenwood walked into the Castlegate station shortly after 7pm on May 12.

He had a pint glass in his hand and headed towards the help desk where he threw it at the window, causing the glass to shatter.

A Police Community Support Officer witnessed Greenwood causing the damage, holding his hands out and laughing.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “He said in interview that he’d had a lot to drink because of personal reasons and decided to throw the pint glass at the police station window because he thought it was the easiest way to get arrested.

“The defendant said his former partner’s boyfriend was in jail for a serious assault and he wanted to be arrested so that he could get into prison and administer his own punishment.”

Greenwood, of Sandene Avenue in Crosland Moor, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and said that he’d drunk seven pints of lager prior to entering the police station. His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he was frustrated at being unable to get the information he wanted on the jailed man.

She said: “He’d had a lot of alcohol and his consequential thinking wasn’t in the right place.

“He’s committed the offence because he was hopeful that he would go to custody.

“He said he probably wouldn’t have gone to custody anyway to it was a completely fruitless exercise.”

Magistrates ordered Greenwood to pay £300 compensation to fix the damaged window.