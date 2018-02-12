Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was detained by group of paedophile hunters when he arrived at Huddersfield railway station on Saturday to meet a 13-year-old girl.

A member of the Parents Against Paedophiles group had been posing online as the teenager when Ian Kershaw contacted her and asked if she had had sex yet.

It is understood that the 52-year-old roofer then engaged the “girl” in explicit messaging despite being told she was only 13 and then arranged to meet her in Huddersfield last month.

Kershaw is said to have asked the “girl” if she wanted him to give her sex lessons.

When he turned up at the railway station on a Saturday afternoon members of the group were waiting for him and he was detained by them.

Today (Mon) Kershaw, of Odsal Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court to charges of attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Kershaw’s barrister Rodney Ferm asked for the defendant’s sentence hearing to adjourned so that a report could be prepared by the probation service.

Judge Colin Burn, who granted Kershaw conditional bail until March 5, told the defendant that he would receive credit for his guilty pleas to the offences, but he stressed that the adjournment and the granting of bail were not an indication of the ultimate sentence.

“All options are going to have to be open here,” the judge warned him.

Kershaw will now have to give his details to the police within 24 hours so that he can be added to the sex offender register.