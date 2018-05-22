Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the back with a broken bottle, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the victim, Gary Prince, was attacked as he walked along Dog Kennel Bank in Almondbury on the afternoon of April 26.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said three men jumped out of an Audi and ran after Mr Prince, one armed with a bottle.

They allegedly chased him before catching up and striking the Lowerhouses man to the back of his head.

Magistrates were told that he fell to the ground where his head was stamped on and he was kicked and punched to his body.

Mr Bozman said that Mr Prince suffered injuries including a fractured eye socket and three puncture wounds to his lower back, believed to have been caused by a broken bottle.

Aaron Henderson appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody in connection with the attack.

The 33-year-old, of Quarry Lane in Netherton, is charged with unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Magistrates sent the father-of-three’s case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on June 19.

He was granted bail on the conditions that he lives and sleeps at his address, stays out of Lowerhouses and does not contact Mr Prince.