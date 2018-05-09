The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tributes have been paid to a man who was stabbed to death in a flat in Lockwood last night (Tuesday).

Gaz Atkinson, 25, of Meltham , has been named locally as the man who died in the attack at a flat in Bentley Street.

Known as Gaz to his friends, he was a familiar face in Huddersfield through his work as a door supervisor at a number of bars and clubs.

Police were called at around 11pm last night (Tues) to the flat and found him with serious stab wounds in a communal area on the first floor.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and a 25-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Today (Wednesday) Mr Atkinson’s friend Shelley Lomas paid tribute to him, saying: “Gaz was such an amazing friend who was always there for me when I was feeling down even when he wasn’t 100%.

“He was always one that could cheer me up. He had such a kind heart and always wanted to help others.

“It is mad to think I was with his happy self a few weeks ago having a dance and a catch up, he always put a smile on my face. I will miss him dearly.”

Friend Niki Trepak also said: “Gaz was a lovely guy, I had some right laughs with him.

“He was always up for a laugh and always a smile on his face.”

“Such a sad sad waste of a young life.”

The death of such a young man in tragic circumstances has shocked local residents who watched the highly-visible police presence on their otherwise quiet suburban street.

Around 60 uniformed officers were sent to the scene and carried out house-to-house enquiries.

Residents living in the block of flats in Bentley Street are believed to have been offered temporary accommodation in a nearby hotel.

The force helicopter was also hovering overhead for some time.

Officers, including forensics investigators clad in white jumpsuits, remained on the scene for much of today (weds).

Senior Investigating Officer, Chief Insp Ian Scott, said: “The local community in Lockwood will be understandably shocked by these events and we will be supporting them with increased visibility and reassurance patrols.

“Many will have seen the emergency response late last night and at the moment, we are in the early stages of this investigation, establishing the circumstances of what has occurred.

“Anyone who has witnessed the incident should contact the police immediately.

“You can use the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“Likewise, you can speak to us online using live chat via the contact us section of the force website.”