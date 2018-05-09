The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Lockwood last night.

Police have launched a murder enquiry following a stabbing incident at an address on Bentley Street.

At around 11pm, police and ambulance attended the communal area of the residential property and located a 25-year-old man with serious injuries. Treatment was provided, however, he subsequently died.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Chief Inspector Ian Scott said: “The local community in Lockwood will be understandably shocked by these events and we will be supporting them with increased visibility and reassurance patrols.

“Many will have seen the emergency response late last night and at the moment, we are in the early stages of this investigation, establishing the circumstances of what has occurred.

“Anyone who has witnessed the incident should contact the police immediately."

For updates on this follow our live blog which you can access by clicking here