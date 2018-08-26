A man has been stabbed near to the Standedge Tunnel at Marsden.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 9.40pm last night to reports that a man had been stabbed.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young said the victim, aged 23, was understood to have been stabbed in the chest near the visitor centre.

A friend in a car came to pick him up and take him to hospital but he was said to be bleeding heavily.

The friend pulled over in Manchester Road, near the New Inn pub, and an ambulance attended the scene.

A police officer accompanied the victim in the ambulance and he was taken straight to Leeds General Infirmary.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It is understood no arrests have been made.

