Police are hunting three attackers after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Thornton Lodge last night.

Officers were called to Rashcliffe Hill Road at 11.10pm to reports of a man with stab wounds.

Insp Carlton Young, duty officer at West Yorkshire Police, said the victim, aged 24, was thought to have been attacked by three males, all wearing dark clothing.

The man was stabbed in the stomach and leg and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police cordoned off the scene and tape remained in place until around 11am this morning.

Scenes of crime officers examined the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Insp Young said no arrests had been made so far.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.