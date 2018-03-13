Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to throw acid in his ex’s face.

Jabbar Zaman, of Lees Holm in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, is charged with stalking and breaching a restraining order.

The alleged offences occurred between February 7 and March 11 this year, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Zaman is alleged to have bombarded his ex with hundreds of phone calls, turned up at her home and made threats towards her.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told magistrates that Zaman threatened to throw acid in her face and also made a threat directed at her elderly father.

On one occasion she allegedly overheard the 26-year-old on the phone outside her house telling someone to pick some liquid up for him, which she took to mean acid.

Magistrates sent Zaman’s case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on April 9 and was remanded into custody in the meantime.