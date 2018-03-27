Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Designer jewellery was stolen during a nighttime burglary in Dewsbury, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the victim was in bed on February 19 when she was woken by a disturbance downstairs at 5am.

She went downstairs, discovered that the rear window had been broken and confronted one of two male suspects.

Magistrates were told that items including an Armani watch, a Hugo Boss watch, Michael Kors bracelets and Vivienne Westwood earrings were stolen.

Other taken items included a tablet, a Samsung TV and a Lloyds debit and credit card.

The bank cards were used to purchase goods at Heckmondwike Service Station shortly after the burglary in Unity Street, magistrates were told.

Paul Fossitt, 30, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody in connection with the incident.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He faces charges of burglary, fraud by false representation and possession of cannabis.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

Fossitt, of Lacey Street in Dewsbury, will first appear there on April 12 and was remanded into custody.