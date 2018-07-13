Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man broke into a car and tried his luck with a second to pay for drugs after his mother was diagnosed with cancer and failed to tell him for several months.

Steven Arrand first targeted a blue Skoda parked on West View in Paddock on June 21.

At midnight a witness saw him leaving the vehicle with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses he’d taken from inside.

The 41-year-old was arrested but released by police later in the day due to a medical issue.

Then on June 23 he was seen by a member of the public trying the door handle of a Silver Ford Focus.

This happened on Market Street, also in Paddock, at 4.30am and he walked away after that person shouted at him.

He did not gain access to the car but police were called and they arrested him nearby.

Arrand, of Granby Flats in Paddock, pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard described his offending as ‘a blip’ due to some recent difficulties in his personal life.

He told magistrates: “His mum was diagnosed with cancer in October but didn’t tell him until March this year.

“He’s been struggling and reverted again to the consumption of Class A drugs.

“He is now engaging with officers at CHART (drug and alcohol recovery service) and is on a script.

“This appears to be a blip in terms of personal circumstances he hasn’t coped very well with.”

Magistrates handed Arrand a 12 month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.