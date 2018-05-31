Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of committing crimes against women he met via an online dating site.

David Dykes allegedly stole almost £2,000 of property of one victim an threatened to burn down the house of another.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 35-year-old met both victims through dating website Badoo.

After meeting one of them online he stayed at her home in Wakefield Road, Grange Moor , for a couple of nights in April last year.

The victim then went out to tend to her horses but when she returned she found that Dykes had stolen a significant amount of cash and property from her, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He allegedly took a safe, cash, passports, birth certificate and bracelet worth £1,915.

Then between April 16 and 29 last year he is alleged to have harassed his ex-partner, who he also met online, while staying at her Mirfield home.

While he was at the house in Bankfield Court he subjected her to abuse, threatening to bite her nose off, spitting at her and making threats to burn down her house, Mr Bozman said.

He was arrested over two matters at Ladbrokes in Dewsbury town centre where he allegedly struggled with police and hurled abuse.

Dykes, of West Grange Drive in Leeds, denies charges of theft in a dwelling, harassment and using threatening words or behaviour to cause a fear of violence.

He faces three separate trials over the matters, the first due to take place on June 14.

Magistrates remanded him into custody in the meantime.