A man has appeared in court accused of hitting his love rival over the head with a stereo system.

The victim, Neil Cotton, suffered bleeding to his brain as a result of the alleged attack on Sunday, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Adam Speak, of Lowergate in Paddock , appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody on Monday.

The 36-year-old is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mr Cotton with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened at Mr Cotton’s flat in Harold Wilson Court, Southgate, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates that Speak entered his home and during an argument struck Mr Cotton around his head with a stereo, causing him significant injuries.

Mr Wills said that a CT scan showed that he had suffered bleeding to his brain. Mr Cotton had to remain in hospital for 48 hours to be observed after the attack, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates that there was a woman involved in the pair’s argument.

Speak did not enter a plea to the charge as it must be dealt with by a crown court.

Magistrates sent him to Leeds Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on July 23.

Speak was remanded into custody in the meantime.