A man suffered a broken arm and extensive bruising after he was beaten with one of his own crutches during an attack at his Huddersfield home last year.

Recorder Simon Myerson QC described the photographs of Paul Benson’s injuries as horrific and said the images showed the shape of the crutch used to hit him imprinted on his back.

The judge said 52-year-old Robert Boyle had simply lost his temper when he launched the attack on his former friend in August.

Boyle, of Larch Avenue, Thongsbridge, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the day he was due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Jailing Boyle for five-and-half years, Recorder Myerson said the defendant was not in control of himself because he was so angry and jealous.

“You made your victim think genuinely that you were going to kill him,” said the judge.

The court heard that a previous altercation between the two men had led to Mr Benson needing hospital treatment and Recorder Myerson said the second incident had involved Boyle going into his victim’s home, picking up a crutch and hitting him until he thought he had hit him enough.

Anastasis Tasou, for Boyle, conceded that his client had lost his temper and couldn’t control his emotions.

He submitted that the two men had previously been close friends but at the time of the offence Boyle believed something had happened involving his ex-partner and that was the spark to the anger he was feeling.

Mr Tasou said his client would have been able to control his temper had he not been spat at by the complainant, but he said the “red mist” descended and Boyle had then gone berserk.

“He allowed his rage, that had been pent up for some time, to overcome him,” said Mr Tasou.

The court heard Boyle had been remanded in custody since his arrest last August and Mr Tasou said his client had repeatedly apologised for what had happened.

Recorder Myerson, who accepted that Boyle was genuinely remorseful, also made a restraining order banning the defendant from contacting his victim for five years.