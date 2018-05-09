The video will start in 8 Cancel

One man suffered a “major trauma” in a 4am crash in Saddleworth this morning.

He was one of two men injured in the crash near to the Denshaw crossroads, which has meant there has been no access to Junction 22 of the M62 from Denshaw.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 4am to Ripponden Road to reports of a collision involving a red Mazda and a lamp post.

“Two males were taken to hospital. The road was closed while investigation work was carried out.”

Ripponden Road remains closed at its junction with Rochdale Road, close to The Junction Inn.

One was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, his injuries were described as ‘major trauma’ by the ambulance service.

The second was taken to the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said police closed the road off from Denshaw crossroads towards the motorway junction.

Local bus services were affected by the closure, with Yelloway Coaches tweeting to warn parents and pupils of Ryburn Valley High School in Calderdale that there are delays.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.55am to a collision on Ripponden Road.”We took two patients to hospital. One male had suffered major trauma and was taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.”The other was taken to Royal Oldham.”