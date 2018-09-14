The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested in connection with a fight which left another man seriously injured in hospital.

The 28-year-old has been detained on suspicion of assault after the incident in Lord Street yesterday morning, police have said.

Emergency services were called at 5.35am following reports of an altercation . West Yorkshire Police cordoned off the street as they investigated what had happened

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is still very ill in hospital.

The scene remained closed off as forensics officers conducted a thorough search of the area. An item of dark clothing, possibly a hat, was also seen lying on the pavement.

Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street had to close and were unable to help the people they normally help while the police tape was up.

A spokeswoman said yesterday morning: “People cannot access the advice centre or cafe at present.

RECAP: Police cordon in Huddersfield town centre after man seriously injured in fight

“Nobody can get through the main entrance. Unfortunately they cannot come in for advice until police take down the tape.”

Kirklees Guns which operates on the same street was also unable to open as usual.

Quasar Ahmed, of GT Taxis on Lord Street, said a controller had heard there had been a fight on the street.

“He just said there had been a fight - that someone was fighting by the bus stop. Crime scene investigators have arrived."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180456323 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.