A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and kidnap following a police pursuit across county borders.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed it was called following reports of concern for the safety and welfare of a woman in Huddersfield yesterday evening.

A post on Twitter by Kirklees CID reveals the police helicopter was mobilised to rescue the woman after she was allegedly taken against her will.

The tweet by detectives, posted at 4.30am today, congratulates officers on sticking out a “long shift” and doing “phenomenal teamwork” that resulted in the “rescue” of the woman.

Kirklees CID later deleted the post, which went on to also thank the forensic teams and say it “may be a while before we can give any details”.

This afternoon force headquarters has confirmed that officers located a woman and a male suspect in the Delph area of Oldham.

A spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and kidnap.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquires are ongoing.”