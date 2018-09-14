Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who ignored a ban on contacting his partner was warned that he will be locked up if he gets in touch with her again.

Patrick Stanislaus, of Bishops Court in Berry Brow, has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

His guilty pleas were on a basis not accepted by the prosecution and he faces a Newton hearing, a form of mini trial on October 12 to establish the true facts of the case before he can be sentenced.

In the meantime the 25-year-old has bail conditions not to contact the victim or attend at her Netherton home.

But he ignored these conditions between August 29 and 30 when he sent her text messages.

Prosecutor Victoria Sims told Kirklees Magistrates' Court that contact between the pair had intensified recently.

Stanislaus was arrested on suspicion of harassment and, while that matter was not pursued any further, he did accept breaching his bail conditions.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that the couple had some problems arranging for Stanislaus to see his daughter and his partner had instigated the contact.

He told magistrates: “He liaised with her and sent her text messages. He knows that he's not to contact her in any way or form.”

Stanislaus appeared in custody but magistrates agreed to release him provided that he does not breach his bail conditions again.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told him: “While we understand some frustration at not being able to get in touch with your daughter, you cannot go outside your bail conditions to divert around that.

“If you breach your bail conditions again you'll find yourself in custody until October 12 then you will have no chance of seeing her at all.”