A row over dog poo resulted in police being called to a Lockwood house.

Joseph Dimbleby had challenged a neighbour after she failed to pick up mess left by her pet outside his home.

Police were dispatched following reports that the 37-year-old had armed himself with a hammer.

He was then arrested after spitting on one of the officers, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Dimbleby pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty following the incident on January 10.

Magistrates were told that police were called to an address in Bentley Street at 10pm following a reported ongoing incident there.

Dimbleby was at the address and became more aggressive as the officers tried to arrest him.

Prosector Vanessa Jones told magistrates that he said to one of the officers: “I’m going to bite your face off” and spat at one of them, the spit landing on the PC’s leg.

His solicitor explained that this was sparked by an incident earlier that day.

He said: “A neighbour from down the road came past his premises and that lady had a dog who fouled outside his premises.

“He said politely to the lady: ‘Can you remove the mess?’ and she walked off and didn’t remove it.

“Then at night that lady’s partner knocked on the door to remonstrate with him about the fact that he’d ask the lady to clear up what the dog had done.

“He invited him in and he (the partner) came in with a hammer and put the hammer down on the table.

“Mr Dimbleby said: ‘Don’t come into my premises with a hammer’ and ejects him from the premises.

“He assumes that the male has then contacted police and he went to the door with the hammer which he immediately put down.”

Mr Whiteley told magistrates that his client was then “unceremoniously dealt with” and roughly handled by the officers who surrounded him.

He said: “Mr Dimbleby accepts at that stage he spat at the officer and apologises to the officer.

“He says it’s a disgusting act and he did it on the spur of the moment.

“He has two children. The children saw him getting arrested and that’s what he’s more upset about.”

Magistrates ordered Dimbleby, of Back Stanley Street in Lockwood, to pay £85 fine as well as £30 victim surcharge.