A man repeatedly beat up his partner and threatened to have her neck snapped, a court heard.

Tibor Horvath appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

But he did admit to three counts of assault involving his partner of five years.

Magistrates were told that the offences came to light when the victim attended Dewsbury Police Station with Horvath.

She was in distress and told police that she had fled the Thornhill Lees house they shared after he repeatedly assaulted her.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that this included tightening a belt around her when she failed to make him food.

Magistrates were told Horvath threatened that his brother would snap the woman’s neck if she left the property.

During one alleged incident at the house he damaged her laptop and two mobile phones.

Horvath, of Lees Hall Road, was told that his trial for the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 19.

In the meantime he must reside at his address and not contact the complainant.