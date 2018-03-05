Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to rape a police officer’s mother and sister when he was arrested after climbing up the drainpipe to get into his ex-partner’s home.

Damien Braime pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 29-year-old was upset with police because they wouldn’t listen to his side of the story when they arrested him from his former partner’s home.

Braime turned up at the Cleckheaton address on November 10, knocked on the door and demanded to be let in.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He was refused entry and said to her: ‘Watch what I’ll do if you don’t let me in’.

“Then he shimmied up the drainpipe, made his way to the bedroom window and got in there.”

Mr Wills told magistrates that Braime then demanded money from his ex and she refused, leaving the house to get away from him.

He followed, threw some cups towards her causing them to smash and then locked the door so she couldn’t get back into the house.

Mr Wills said: “Police were called and the defendant told them where to go and that he was not going to open the front door for them.

“Eventually they were able to get in and arrested Braime who was very uncooperative.

“He threatened to smash their faces in and told (one officer) that he was going to rape his mother and sister.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Braime, of The Nook in Cleckheaton, continued to bang and kick on the cage door of the police vehicle as he was transported into custody.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told magistrates her client maintained he had a key to the address and had let himself in.

Braime admitted throwing the cups in frustration at his ex because she was arguing with him and everyone could hear their business.

Mrs Kidd said: “Police came and he has a past with one of the officers and said they seemed to believe the victim’s account.

“He was frustrated, he was angry and upset and used these words towards the officers.

“He was mouthing off and said things he ought not to have said.”

Magistrates fined Braime £100 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.