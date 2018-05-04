Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man grabbed a brick in a rage after police seized his moped and said: “I would have smashed your face open with it.”

The officers had repeatedly warned Steven Ferguson over the manner of his driving before taking the machine off him.

This upset the 31-year-old and he picked up the brick from the grounds of Huddersfield Parish Church to threaten them with it.

Ferguson, of Riddings Road in Deighton, was previously given a two-year suspended jail term for threatening his pregnant partner with an air rifle.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Ferguson was out on his moped in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of April 15.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “At 1am Ferguson was stopped and warned regarding his behaviour on his moped.

“Then at 2.15am officers stopped him again and seized the moped because they didn’t feel he was driving safely.”

Magistrates were told that this happened on Byram Street which was quite busy at the time with people spilling out of the bars and clubs.

Then at 2.30am the officers were confronted by Ferguson who appeared aggressive.

Mrs Jones said: “The defendant was angry and didn’t like the fact that his moped had been seized.

“He was angry and started swearing at the officers. The officers called for assistance and a police van arrived with another six officers.

“The defendant was still shouting and swearing and threatening to smack the officers.”

Ferguson then tried to get past the officers to get his moped back.

Mrs Jones said: “He was very aggressive, jumping up and down and clapping his hands together.

“Then he walked across the road to the church grounds, picked up a brick and walked back towards the officers.”

He was arrested after members of the public overheard him saying that he intended to use the weapon towards the PCs.

While he was in custody he said to the police sergeant: “I would have smashed your face open with it.”

Mrs Jones said: “He stated that he picked up the brick to assault the officers because he was angry about the bike being taken. He didn’t seem very remorseful about it.”

In 2015 Ferguson received a two-year suspended prison sentence following his conviction for offences of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and criminal damage.

The incident occurred when during a row his pregnant partner locked him out of the house.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He kicked at the door demanding to be let in, then headbutted a window causing it to crack before throwing some bricks.

Ferguson later pushed his way into the house, ran upstairs and retrieved his air rifle.

He threatened to kill his partner, cocked the gun towards the house and fired it but it didn’t have any pellets in it.

She was distressed and genuinely thought that he was going to shoot her.

Magistrates were told that the latest incident happened because Ferguson was fearful about his moped being taken away by police as he it relies on it.

His solicitor Alana Law explained that he uses it to help care for his frail mother and get to his job as a warehouse operator at Poundstretcher in Leeds Road.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

She added: “He was anxious that police were going to take the bike away from him.

“He’s panicked in a moment of anger through fear of losing it. He feels very embarrassed about the incident.”

Magistrates sentenced Ferguson to a community order as a direct alternative to custody,

Chairman Brian Castle told him: “You had an offensive weapon and were in public waving it around and threatening people.

“This is a public issue at the moment and the public expects us to deal with these charges appropriately.”

The community order includes 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Ferguson will have to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.