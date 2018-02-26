Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw a Coke bottle at a teenage girl in a row outside his child’s home, a court heard.

Jamie Lee admitted to assaulting the 17-year-old near to an address in Second Avenue, Liversedge.

During the confrontation he is alleged to have picked up the drink and poured it over her head before throwing the bottle at her without any provocation.

Lee, 27, claims that the girl threw the bottle at him first and he threw it back.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kirklees Magistrates decided that a Newton hearing, a form of mini trial, needs to take place to determine the true version of events before Lee can be sentenced.

This will take place at the Huddersfield court on May 21.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is allowed to give her evidence via a video link.

Lee, of Eleventh Avenue in Liversedge, was granted conditional bail not to contact her in the meantime.