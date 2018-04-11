Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw his girlfriend’s phone at her in anger when she called him a paedophile and a rapist.

Brandon Askham was questioned over some sexual offences and no further action was taken against him.

But his partner continued to taunt him and this caused him some anger and upset, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 23-year-old lost his temper at her Marsh home on March 16.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told the Huddersfield court that he kicked a bag of shopping which caused a bottle of pop to fly out over the oven and cause some damage to the glass.

Then during another argument on March 20 Askham snatched his girlfriend’s mobile phone from her hands as she threatened to call social services.

When she asked for it back he threw it towards her, Miss Chapman said.

The mobile phone hit her elbow causing her some injury and the screen went blank and would not function properly.

When police arrived to arrest Askham, of Bishops Court in Berry Brow, they found some cannabis in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage, assault and possessing a class B drug.

Miss Chapman said: “He said she was making derogatory comments towards him, calling him a paedo and a rapist, and this caused him to be very angry.”

Askham admitted that he uses cannabis to help him get to sleep at night.

Fazaila Kauser, mitigating, explained that her client was interviewed by police for unrelated sexual offences.

Following a thorough investigation no further action was taken and Askham was honest and told his girlfriend what had happened.

Miss Kauser said: “She has repeatedly called him a rapist and a paedo and that’s upset him. A number of times she’s taunted him and accused him of serious offences.

“He’s been struggling as he’s been through an investigation and she’s brought up the past.”

She added that Askham admitted that he was reckless in his actions and had not intended to hurt his girlfriend or cause any damage.

District Judge Michael Fanning described the offences as an “unpleasant set of circumstances.”

He sentenced Askham to a six month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Askham was also banned from contacting his now ex-girlfriend for a year or going to her home as part of a restraining order.

He will have to pay her £90 compensation as well as £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.