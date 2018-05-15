Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was left with a £2,500 repair bill after his neighbour scratched his Range Rover while taking his rubbish out.

Kirklees magistrates were told that there had been some tensions over parking on the narrow Batley street.

Zubail Patel then left his vehicle in an alleyway beside his home but later discovered two massive scratches down it.

His neighbour Andrew Pogson, of Blackburn Place, claimed that while there had been some problems between them he was reckless in causing the damage.

He had denied criminal damage but changed his plea to guilty on the day he was due to stand trial.

Prosecutor Robert Campbell told Kirklees magistrates that the incident occurred on September 27 last year.

He said: “The victim and the defendant are neighbours and there’s an alleyway just about wide enough for a car to go down but it’s a right of way.

“He accepts that nobody should park there but everybody does from time to time.”

Magistrates were told that Mr Patel had returned from shopping and parked his Range Rover Evoque there.

He later went to work where a customer informed him that there was a big scratch on his car.

Mr Campbell said there were two lines scratched down two doors and panels of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

He told magistrates: “The complainant checked his CCTV and saw the defendant going down the side with his hand and then coming back the other way.

“He was surprised because he thought that it would be somebody else. There’s been some ill-feeling regarding parking in that alleyway.”

Mr Patel said it was going to cost around £2,500 for the vehicle to be resprayed and he had not felt financially able to have the work done himself yet.

Pogson, 46, denied any wrongdoing but was then shown the CCTV footage in his interview.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage on the basis that Mr Patel’s car was parked where his bins were kept and he accidentally caused the damage while walking past with his rubbish.

Magistrates were told that he regretted the incident and plans to move out of the area due to the ongoing problems there.

He said he felt that the estimated cost to repair the scratches to Mr Patel’s vehicle was “very excessive.”

Magistrates gave Pogson a six month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished further if he stays out of trouble during this period.

He was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his neighbour.