Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is on trial accused of putting his finger in a woman’s anus during consensual sex.

Scott Howard allegedly sexually assaulted the female while she was on top of him during sex in March last year.

The 26-year-old, of Newlands Avenue in Sowerby Bridge , denies one count of assault by penetration.

Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the pair had been drinking alone in the woman’s Huddersfield home after talking on Facebook.

He said: “She agreed to sexual intercourse with him.

“In doing that act, he then put his finger up her bottom.

“It was painful. She told him to stop.”

Mr Woolfall said that this went on for several minutes until the woman got off the defendant, asking him why he did not stop.

In a video recording of the woman’s police interview, she said: “He was trying to hook me.”

She claimed the defendant immediately denied putting his finger in her - and denied even having sex with her, adding: “He was, like, trying to convince me that nothing had happened - that I was going totally crazy.”

She also claimed that Howard told her he had recently ended a long-term relationship and had been trying to convince her to have sex for hours, but she did not want to and she does not know why she got on top of him on the sofa, describing herself as ‘quite easily influenced’.

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had known Howard for years but they had never been in a relationship.

During cross-examination, she said that she did not orgasm during sex with the defendant and they had only been having sex for about five minutes when it happened.

John Batchelor, defending, said: “But then your mood suddenly changed.”

The woman replied: “When he inserted his finger and it hurt, yeah.”

In tears, she added: “Normally when you are having sex you are supposed to stop if someone says no.”

Mr Batchelor asked the woman if she had even accused Howard of rape afterwards, to which she replied that she could not remember.

He asked: “Did you feel at that point that you had simply let yourself down and felt used?”

She replied: “No.”

Mr Batchelor said that his client accepted having sex with her, but suggested that the offence never happened, to which she asked: “Has there not been proof from the DNA that that happened?”

The trial continues.