A man ignored a ban on contacting his ex-partner because he wanted to see their dog.

The victim took out a non-molestation order against Stephen Hubbard following the end of their three-and-a-half year relationship.

He was constantly contacting her and she feared that he was ‘lurking around her’, prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said.

The order banned Hubbard from communicating further with her.

But the 34-year-old admitted that he then sent her two Snapchat messages. He said he ignored the one-year court order because he wanted to see the dog they had shared during their relationship.

Mrs Qureshi told Kirklees magistrates that Hubbard breached the non-molestation order twice on July 15.

“‘Please please don’t get me into trouble. I just want to see Moo (the dog)’.”

Shortly before 1pm the victim, who lives in Dewsbury, got a message from him via Snapchat asking to see her and the dog.

She knew it was from Hubbard as she recognised his user name, the Huddersfield court was told.

Then at 4pm the same day she got another message from her ex using the same messaging app.

Mrs Qureshi said: “The defendant said he was sorry for messaging her. He told her: ‘I thought you may have calmed down now.

Magistrates were told that the victim took a screenshot of the messages and passed them onto police.

Mrs Qureshi said: “She feels angry and irritated. Despite her taking steps so that he cannot contact her he has no regard for the conditions imposed.

“The messages he sent were because he wanted to see the dog and he apologises."

“She’s looking over her shoulder, worried that he’s lurking around her.

“She said it’s made her feel uncomfortable and worried for her safety.”

Magistrates were told that Hubbard, of Preston Buildings in Cleckheaton, suffers from depression and blamed the condition for sending the messages.

His solicitor Fazaila Kauser said: “The messages he sent were because he wanted to see the dog and he apologises. He was wrong in contacting her.”

Magistrates made a restraining order banning Hubbard from contacting his ex or going to her home for 12 months.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Brian Hughes told him: “I don’t like cases like this.

“It’s sad where relationships break down. Let’s just move on.”