A man armed himself with several knives and stabbed at his mum’s walls and doors, a court heard.

Cory Skelly, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

The incident happened at his mother’s home in Listing Court, Liversedge, on March 25.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Skelly grabbed his mother from behind and threw her onto a bed.

She said that he then picked her up and threw her to the floor.

Mrs Qureshi told the Huddersfield court that Skelly had some knives tucked into his waistband as well as a large knife in his hand.

He was then seen stabbing at the hallway walls and door but didn’t use them to threaten her.

Police arrived to find damage caused to the living room door, hallway wall, a UPVC panel and fence panelling.

The officers found a knife still stuck in a doorway and one in the hall as well as another knife elsewhere, Mrs Qureshi said.

Skelly entered a guilty plea on a basis that he did cause the damage but didn’t use any knives towards his mother.

He claimed that he had only one knife and not the knives in his waistband as described to the court.

District Judge Michael Fanning said he needed a report from probation staff before sentencing Skelly, of Field Lane in Batley.

He said: “Your mum says this is out of character. I need to know more about you and why you behaved in this way.”