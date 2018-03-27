Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man used WhatsApp to send his ex a grossly offensive image, a court heard.

Zubar Bashir is alleged to have sent it to his former partner on January 8 this year.

He is also accused of harassing her by attending at her home in Kilpin Close, Heckmondwike, several times and shouting abuse at her.

Bashir, 26, pleaded not guilty to charges of harassment and sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

His trial will take place at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

During the trial the complainant and a 16-year-old witness will be permitted to give their evidence via a live video link.

Bashir, of Parker Road in Thornhill Lees, was in the meantime given conditional bail not to contact the complainant or go to her home.