Police are searching for a man in connection with a string of serious crimes in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Anton Lee Copperwaite is wanted in connection with a serious assault and possession of an offensive weapon in Berry Brow , as well as a theft of a motor vehicle in Thornhill, Dewsbury .

West Yorkshire Police say the 25-year-old from Brighouse is also wanted for conveying prohibited items to HMP Leeds.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson said: "Mr Copperwaite is wanted for a number of serious offences and we now require information from the public to locate him and progress our enquiries.

"We would urge anyone with information about his current whereabouts or movements to please contact police as a matter of urgency."

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180134253.

Details can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.