A man suffered damage to his tooth when he had his cash stolen from him as he walked through a Huddersfield town centre park, a court heard.

The victim had just collected his wages and was cutting through St Peter’s Gardens when he was approached by two men he knew from college, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that one of the men put his hand out as if to shake hands with him and took his cash and mobile phone.

As this happened he allegedly punched the victim, causing damage to his tooth.

Both items were worth a total of £280.

Adam Al-Khatab, 20, of Belmont Street in Huddersfield, and Mohammed Asad, 19, of Bentley Street in Lockwood , appeared in court charged in connection with the offence.

Both are charged with theft from a person while Asad is further accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent their case to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on May 24.

Al-Khatab was granted unconditional bail while Asad was remanded into custody as he is a serving prisoner.