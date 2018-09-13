Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers and residents were left terrified as a man thought to be armed with a machete and a baseball bat shouted threats and attacked a car.

Passersby watched in horror as the masked man shouted threats outside the Co-op store on Leymoor Road in Golcar on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was reported to be carrying a baseball bat and a machete.

One man who saw some of what happened said: "A guy in a tracksuit ran past me. I heard him shouting and screaming and then I heard banging.

"He had a black machete and was smashing a car up. He was shouting at a man in a car, telling him to get out.

"He then put this massive blade down the front of his pants. He was wearing a skeleton mask which was covering the lower half of his face."

The dad-of-one, who did not want to be named, said: "I have just moved to Golcar and have a young child. It's crazy and worrying when you see these things.

"I think it was a targeted attack as he obviously knew this guy. I rang the police and they turned up."

Another witness told the Examiner that the incident happened at around 8.15pm.

The local dad-of-two said a man had produced a machete during an argument outside the Co-op store.

"He was waving it about over his head and shouting something weird. I saw a car with the driver's side window smashed in."

The Golcar resident added: "I am glad that I didn't have the kids with me. It's not something you want to see when shopping for milk.

"There were lots of people around including shop workers."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the junction of Leymoor Road and Sycamore Avenue at 8.15pm to reports of an affray and criminal damage to a car.

"A man was reported to have smashed a car window with a baseball bat and was reported to have been seen in possession of a machete. Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting the reference number 13180455967.

The Leymoor Road incident follows a similar outbreak of disorder in August which was reported to be youths fighting with weapons, according to police.

At the time, a resident said he saw one young man who was armed with a machete-type weapon on a patch of land between Oak Avenue and Sycamore Avenue.

A short time later a woman found a machete on the pavement on Beech Avenue.