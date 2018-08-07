Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ignored his bail conditions after his estranged wife repeatedly contacted him asking for money for their children.

Nicholas Wood was arrested after failing to comply with police orders not to contact his ex or go to the family home in Branwell Avenue, Birstall.

Kirklees magistrates were told that last month he was charged with two counts of assault and criminal damage to a light fitting, kitchen cupboard and two doors.

The 30-year-old was ordered to stay away from his wife by police ahead of his first court appearance on August 21.

But he attended at her address at 6am on Saturday (Aug 4) asking to speak to her before driving away.

Wood called round again at 9am, banged on the door and demanded to see his ex.

He then demanded to see her new partner who was inside, magistrates were told.

Mark Mangano, mitigating, explained that his client and his ex had been married for some time and had three young children together.

He said that his ex had contacted him between 10 and 20 times every week seeing money for the children and to make arrangements for him to see them.

Mr Mangano said: “Arrangements had been made for him to see the children that weekend.

“He’d gone to the address and there was an altercation with his ex’s new partner who was offering to fight Mr Wood.”

This row continued into the next day when Wood, of Mayfield Close in Ilkley, went round and demanded to be seen.

Magistrates agreed to re-bail him on the same conditions as previously.